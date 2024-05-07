Apple unveils new iPads on ‘biggest day’ for device

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Apple unveils new iPads on ‘biggest day’ for device

By Press Association
Apple has unveiled a new range of iPads in what the company’s boss called the ‘biggest day for iPad since its introduction’ (Apple/PA)
Apple has unveiled a new range of iPads in what the company’s boss called the ‘biggest day for iPad since its introduction’ (Apple/PA)

Apple has unveiled a new range of iPads in what the company’s boss Tim Cook called the “biggest day for iPad since its introduction”.

The US tech giant announced two new versions of its top-end iPad Pro, alongside two new versions of its mid-tier iPad Air.

The updates mark the biggest upgrade to the iPad line-up in several years, as Apple looks to reignite interest in its long-running tablet computer range.

The new iPad Pro will include a high-quality OLED display for the first time, as well as Apple’s new, own-made, top-of-the-range M4 chip, which the company says mean the new devices are 50% faster than the previous generation and ten-times faster than the original iPad Pro model.

Apple senior vice president of hardware engineering, John Ternus, said the new Pro “pioneers our most advanced technologies, and pushes the limits of what an iPad can be”, adding that the new device was the “iPad we’ve always dreamed of making”.

The new Pro is also the thinnest product Apple has ever made, the company says, noting during its presentation that it was thinner than its pocket-sized iPod Nano, with both versions of the Pro just over 5mm thick.

It will go on sale next week alongside a new version of the iPad Air, which will be sold in its traditional 11-inch size, as well as in a new 13-inch model.

It too has been given a faster Apple chip – the M2 – which Apple says will make the new Air 50% faster than its previous model.

The new tablets will be joined by a new stylus – the Apple Pencil Pro – which users can squeeze to interact with for the first time, and an updated version of the firm’s Magic Keyboard.

Industry expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said Apple would be looking to “reinvigorate” its tablet range with the updates.

“Although tablets are one of Apple’s less prominent products, the iPad generated 5.6 billion dollars in revenue in the company’s most recent quarterly earnings, surpassing the total revenue of many rival device makers,” he said.

“However, given this was more than 15% down year-on-year, Apple is undoubtedly keen to reinvigorate the category, particularly in the premium tier.

“Whilst these new iPads are unlikely to return the category to growth immediately, they represent a much-needed reason to upgrade for customers with ageing products.

“The emphasis on artificial intelligence was palpable with Apple determined to seize back the initiative in this area given the huge focus on this topic by all its rivals over the last 18 months.”

Although Apple did not announce any major new AI tools during the event, company executives did repeatedly refer to the new chips in both devices allowing for better AI performance going forward.

It is expected to more broadly discuss its plans around AI during its annual developer conference, WWDC, which takes places in California next month.