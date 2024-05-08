Boohoo losses widen as sales slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Boohoo losses widen as sales slump

By Press Association
Fast fashion firm Boohoo has insisted it is on the path to recovery (PA)
Fast fashion firm Boohoo has insisted it is on the path to recovery after revealing a steep jump in annual losses and sales down by nearly a fifth.

The group reported pre-tax losses of £159.9 million for the year to February 29, against losses of £90.7 million the previous year.

Revenues tumbled 17% to £1.5 billion, which the firm blamed on its “increased focus on profitability and difficult market conditions”.

The group said it saw improved trading of its core brands – boohoo, boohooMAN, PLT, Karen Millen and Debenhams – with declines in sales by gross merchandise value (GMV) across these brands paring back from 9% in the first half to 4% in the final six months.

The group said it is aiming for GMV growth in 2024-25 and is on track for annual cost savings of £125 million.

Chief executive John Lyttle said: “Despite difficult market conditions, caused by high levels of inflation and weakened consumer demand, we made continued progress in the year.

“The group is now well positioned to return to growth, and we are focused on ensuring that growth is both sustainable and profitable.”

The results showed the impact of a tough trading backdrop, with active customer numbers down 11% to 16 million, while average order values also fell 3% and average order frequency per year dropped 9%.

Spending among its customer base has been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, while it has also faced pressure from online rivals such as Shein.

The figures follow further allegations over its manufacturing practices, with a BBC Panorama investigation earlier this year revealing Boohoo mislabelled items of clothing made in South Asia as “Made in the UK”.

Boohoo said at the time that it was an “isolated incident” and impacted less than 1% of clothing supply.

The group revealed plans in January to close its Leicester factory and relocate operations, although it said this was not connected with the probe.

Around three years previously, the company overhauled its ethical practices after a supply chain scandal and allegations over factory staff pay and working conditions.

Guy Lawson-Johns, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “For now, it remains a struggling company with a tarnished reputation, reflected in the group’s valuation, which has come down significantly over the last few years.”

He added: “And with customer key performance indicators continuing to trend in the wrong direction, it doesn’t look like a miraculous recovery is around the corner.”