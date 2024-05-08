Yorkshire Building Society gives savings accounts ‘customer friendly’ names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Yorkshire Building Society gives savings accounts ‘customer friendly’ names

By Press Association
Yorkshire Building Society has re-named some savings accounts to make them more ‘customer friendly’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Yorkshire Building Society has re-named some savings accounts to make them more ‘customer friendly’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

Yorkshire Building Society has renamed a range of savings accounts to make them more “customer friendly” by spelling out more clearly what they do.

The new names are the Easy Access Saver, Easy Access Isa, the Everyday Saver and the Everyday Isa.

The Society said the changes to its easy access deals aim to support customers in choosing accounts to meet their needs.

They replace the Internet Saver Plus, Internet Saver Isa Plus, Access Saver Plus and Access Saver Isa Plus – which have all been withdrawn and re-released with new names.

The accounts offer variable interest rates on balances from £1. Customers can access their savings without penalty, or to close the account if needed.

In customer testing, nearly two-thirds (64%) of people preferred Easy Access Saver as an account name and just 5% preferred Internet Saver Plus, the Society said.

The Easy Access Saver pays a rate of 4.80% and the Easy Access Isa pays 4.50%. Both are available online.

The Everyday Saver and Everyday Isa both pay 3.45%. They are available in branch and by post.

Chris Irwin, director of savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Introducing the new account names, which spell out key features, will make it easier and clearer for savers to choose an account, that best suits them.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “It is encouraging to see Yorkshire Building Society taking on board the thoughts of its customers to review the account names of their products for easier navigation.

“Transparency of savings accounts is important for customers who may not realise there could be underlining complexities, such as a limit on the number of withdrawals or carrying a bonus which will expire over the short term.

“Easy access accounts are ideal for those who want flexibility with their cash, but the variable rates they pay can rise as well as fall, so its vital consumers review their account regularly.”