ITV production arm takes hit from 2023 Hollywood strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

ITV production arm takes hit from 2023 Hollywood strikes

By Press Association
Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed a 16% drop in revenues from its production arm after taking a hit from last year’s US writers’ and actors’ strike (Alamy/PA)
Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed a 16% drop in revenues from its production arm after taking a hit from last year’s US writers’ and actors’ strike (Alamy/PA)

Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed a 16% plunge in revenues from its production arm after taking a hit from last year’s US writers’ and actors’ strike.

The group behind the hit shows Mr Bates Vs The Post Office and Love Island said ITV Studios’ revenues tumbled to £382 million in the three months to March 31 from £457 million a year earlier.

ITV warned it also expects to see Studios’ revenues fall again over the second quarter after the strike action – one of the longest in the industry’s history – brought productions to a halt in 2023, sending shockwaves across Hollywood and globally.

The division is also being impacted by “weaker demand from free-to-air broadcasters in Europe who have been holding back spend until they see more certainty in the advertising market”, according to ITV.

ITV had previously warned that the strikes would delay around £80 million of revenues from 2024 into 2025.

But it said in its latest update that it expects ITV Studios revenues to be “broadly flat” overall in 2024.

The group saw total advertising revenues rise 3% in the first quarter and said it is expecting a jump of around 8% in the half-year to June 30, with the upcoming Euros football tournament expecting to help drive ad demand.

The ad boost was offset by the production business woes, with total revenues down 7% at £887 million in the first quarter.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: “Over the full year, we expect ITV Studios revenues to be broadly flat.

“We have a strong pipeline of programmes, good demand for our quality content as we increasingly diversify our customer base towards streamers and the phasing of deliveries is heavily weighted to the second half of the year, including Hell’s Kitchen USA, The Better Sister, A.C.A.B, Showtrial and Ludwig.”

She added: “Our group cost savings programmes are on course to deliver £40 million of savings this year as previously guided.”