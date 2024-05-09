Blackstone set for Hipgnosis victory after rival suitor refuses to increase bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackstone set for Hipgnosis victory after rival suitor refuses to increase bid

By Press Association
Hipgnosis Songs Fund owns the music rights of Beyonce, among other well-known artists (Parkwood Entertainment/PA)
Apollo-backed Concord has bowed out of a bidding battle for Hipgnosis Songs Fund after saying it will stick with its lower offer, despite being outbid to buy the music rights owner of artists including Beyonce and Mark Ronson.

Hipgnosis agreed late last month to a higher 1.56 billion US dollar (£1.25 billion) takeover by US private equity firm Blackstone in what marked the latest twist in the takeover tussle.

Blackstone offered 1.30 US dollars (£1.04) a share for the company, trumping rival suitor Concord’s 1.25 US dollars (£1) a share bid and winning the backing of the Hipgnosis board.

Concord – indirectly controlled by Alchemy Copyrights, which acquired Hipgnosis rival Round Hill Music last year – said on Thursday that its offer was “final and will not be increased”.

The bidding war between Concord and Blackstone has engulfed the music rights giant of late, pushing its share price up by more than 50% since it kicked off in mid-April.

US-based Concord made an initial offer worth £1.12 billion on April 18, which Blackstone then upped with a £1.2 billion bid.

Concord came back with another offer valued at 1.51 billion US dollars (£1.21 billion), which Hipgnosis’s board recommended to shareholders, before Blackstone’s higher bid.

Blackstone also owns a majority stake in Hipgnosis’s investment adviser, Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM), which manages artists and songwriters for the fund.

HSM has a so-called call option to make a higher offer for the Hipgnosis portfolio if its advisory deal is broken off.

Blackstone has said its offer is separate to HSM.

Founded by Beyonce’s former manager Merck Mercuriadis and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers in 2018, Hipgnosis holds the keys to some of the music industry’s best-known assets.

It also owns the rights to tracks by Blondie, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Shakira.

Any deal would need backing from investors to go ahead.

It comes amid an increasingly strained relationship between the board of Hipgnosis and HSM.

HSM threatened earlier this month to “use all means necessary” to defend its contractual position and interests.

It follows Hipgnosis calling for HSM to agree an orderly termination of their investment advisory agreement in order to help the deal pass.

Blackstone is one of the biggest alternative investment managers in the world, with vast holdings in the real estate, insurance and other sectors.