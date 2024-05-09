Spanish bank BBVA makes hostile takeover bid for TSB owner Sabadell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Spanish bank BBVA makes hostile takeover bid for TSB owner Sabadell

By Press Association
A TSB bank on Cheapside, London. TSB owner Sabadell has received a hostile takeover bid from fellow Spanish bank BBVA (Aaron Chown/PA)
A TSB bank on Cheapside, London. TSB owner Sabadell has received a hostile takeover bid from fellow Spanish bank BBVA (Aaron Chown/PA)

Spanish bank BBVA has launched a hostile 12.23 billion euro (£10.5 billion) takeover bid for TSB owner Sabadell.

BBVA has said it will take its offer directly to shareholders in its Spanish rival after a proposal on the same terms was rejected by Sabadell’s board earlier this week.

On Monday, the two firms confirmed the approach, the BBVA saying it had “no room” to improve its offer for Sabadell which already values itself more highly than its share price value at the end of April.

However, Sabadell swiftly said it had rejected a potential takeover offer which would create one of the largest banking giants in Europe.

It said it had considered the proposal but that the board found it “significantly undervalues the potential of Banco Sabadell and its standalone growth prospects”.

It also said the recent decline and “volatility” in BBVA’s share price “increases the uncertainty around the value of the proposal”.

On Thursday, BBVA took the rare decision to present the bid directly to shareholders in the hope it can gain sufficient support to push a deal through.

Carlos Torres Vila, chairman of BBVA, said: “We are presenting to Banco Sabadell’s shareholders an extraordinarily attractive offer to create a bank with greater scale in one of our most important markets.

“Together we will have a greater positive impact in the geographies where we operate, with an additional 5 billion euro (£4.3 billion) loan capacity per year in Spain.”

In the UK, Sabadell owns TSB after snapping up the high street lender for around £1.7 billion in 2015.

On Wednesday, TSB revealed plans to close 36 UK branches and cut 250 jobs across the business.