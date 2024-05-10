Company committed to maintaining access to cash opens its 50th banking hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Company committed to maintaining access to cash opens its 50th banking hub

By Press Association
The 50th banking hub has opened, according to Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to help protect access to cash (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The 50th banking hub has opened, according to Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to help protect access to cash.

The latest hub opened in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, and Cash Access UK said it aims to reach 100 by the end of the year.

The hubs help to plug gaps for communities as bank branches close and make it easier for small businesses to bank cash.

They have a counter service operated by the Post Office, allowing customers to conduct routine banking transactions.

Each hub has a private area where customers can consult with staff representing their respective banks for more complex matters.

Banks participating in each hub operate on a rotational basis, ensuring the presence of staff from different banks on varying days.

Gareth Oakley, CEO, Cash Access UK: “In a short space of time, we’re very proud of the difference the hubs are making.

“If you visit the more established hubs, you will also see how they are bringing energy and life back to these communities too.”

Ross Borkett, banking director at Post Office, said: “This is a significant milestone for both Cash Access UK and all of our postmasters who operate the banking hubs.”

Bim Afolami, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “I look forward to seeing more hubs opening in the coming months.”

Hubs are recommended by cash access and ATM network Link, which reviews communities based on criteria including number of shops, transport links and deprivation.

Recommendations are then delivered by Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit organisation, which is owned and funded by nine major banks. From the day a Hub is recommended, it typically takes about 12 months to open.

In locations where it proves difficult to find a suitable property, Cash Access UK can open temporary hubs, giving more time to secure a permanent home for the hub.

The 50th banking hub has been established as a temporary hub in Exchange Street, Jedburgh.