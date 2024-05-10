FTSE 100 closes on record high after UK economic growth better than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 closes on record high after UK economic growth better than expected

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 has been on a weeks-long rally this spring (James Manning/PA)
The FTSE 100 has been on a weeks-long rally this spring (James Manning/PA)

The FTSE 100 continued its weeks-long rally on Friday, closing at an all-time high amid better than expected gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the UK.

London’s blue-chip index closed 52.41 points higher, or 0.63%, at 8,433.76, with finance and industrial stocks among the biggest risers of the day.

Traders were riding high after the UK economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of this year, according to Office for National Statistics figures released on Friday morning.

The statistics mean the UK rebounded out of recession between January and March, after It comes after two quarters of decline in the back half of 2023.

It represented the strongest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2021, and came in ahead of expectations.

A consensus of economists had predicted a 0.4% improvement for the latest quarter.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hailed the GDP statistics as “proof that the economy is returning to full health”.

But George Dibb, head of IPPR’s centre for economic justice, stressed it is “too early to say that the British economy has turned a corner”.

It caps off a week of gains for the index, which was also buoyed on Thursday after Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.25% for another month, but signalled that it was getting closer to being able to cut rates.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s Friday afternoon, the sun’s out, and the FTSE 100 has closed at an all-time high – no this is not a dream.

“Investors are finally starting to look at UK businesses and see reasons to be optimistic.

“The Bank of England held rates steady earlier in the week but hinted at rate cuts to come.

“Meanwhile, economic growth came in better than expected, but crucially not too much better to drive up fears it could cause inflation to spike.

“This comes on the cusp of major UK banks reporting over the past couple of weeks, and there was a huge array of optimism from management teams around the outlook for the UK.

“Many will look at this run and assume it has no legs, UK investors have been beaten down too many times in the past.

“UK bulls will argue it’s been long overdue, with the market suffering from a hefty valuation discount to global peers for some time.

“Next week’s jobs and wages data will be key for momentum, markets will want to see continued signs that stickier elements of inflation are easing, or it’ll raise fresh questions about if and when rate cuts might come.”

Bank of England Monetary Policy Report
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, signalled that the UK was closer to an interest rate cut this week (Yui Mok/PA)

Other top European stock markets also had a strong end to the week. Germany’s Dax rose 0.38%% while France’s Cac 40 closed up 0.33%%.

In the US, the S&P 500 was down about 0.01% and the Dow Jones was up 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound dropped against the US dollar after the Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday, and was down 0.026% at 1.252 dollars on Friday afternoon.

Sterling was up about 0.078% against the euro at 1.162.

In company news, British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines said its earnings soared in recent months thanks to higher sales and lower fuel costs.

IAG said it was continuing to see a rebound in leisure travel.

It reported an operating profit for the first three months of the year of 68 million euro (£58.5 million), up from the nine million euro (£7.7 million) reported this time last year.

IAG shares rose early on Friday, before slumping later in the afternoon to finish 0.88% down.

Meanwhile property portal Rightmove cut its forecast for the average revenue per advertiser (Arpa), a key metric.

Rightmove’s Arpa growth forecast fell to £75-85, down from £100-110.

The drop comes despite the company saying it expects improvements in the UK property market this year, forecasting that its customer numbers will grow slightly compared to 2023.

The update sent its shares 4.26% lower on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, up 14.8p to 484.8p, Spirax-Sarco, up 265p to 9350p, Glencore, up 12.45p to 476p, Standard Chartered, up 20.2p to 775p, and B&M European, up 13.2p to 548.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rightmove, down 31.6p to 541.2p, Rolls-Royce, down 10.3p to 423.6p, Land Securities, down 12.5p to 668.5p, Unite Group, down 15.5p to 963p, and Ocado, down 5.5p to 348.3p.