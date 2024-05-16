Watches of Switzerland says UK sales continue to be hit by tourist tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watches of Switzerland says UK sales continue to be hit by tourist tax

By Press Association
A man wearing a Rolex watch (PA)
Rolex retailer Watches of Switzerland has said its UK sales continue to be impacted by “minimal return” from tourist spending due to a lack of VAT-free shopping.

However, the group, which also owns the Goldsmiths and Mayors jewellery chains, said it was “cautiously optimistic” about trading over the next year as it posted a growth of 4% in group revenue to £380 million over the 13 weeks to the end of April.

Revenue in the US grew 14%, the group said, but revenue in the UK and Europe fell 4% amid “challenging macroeconomic conditions”.

The group added that UK performance “continues to be driven by domestic clientele” with “minimal return of tourist spending due to the lack of VAT free shopping”.

The Government scrapped VAT-free shopping for tourists a few years ago, a move which particularly affected luxury retailers who rely on affluent tourists.

Known as the tourist tax, the move has been criticised by luxury retailers in the past, as they rely on affluent tourists.

Other luxury retailers – including Burberry and Mulberry – have blamed the reversal of tax-free spending on weaker sales in the UK, with shoppers instead choosing to spend more on luxury items in other European cities.

Despite the fall in European revenue, CEO Brian Duffy said the firm “finished the year strongly”.

“Particularly pleasing was the performance in the US, with sales up 14% in the period,” he said.

“We are confident that our strategy, exceptional client service and strong brand relationships enables us to continue to drive growth and gain market share.”