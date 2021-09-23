Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathaniel Parker praises The Last Duel co-star Jodie Comer

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 8:50 pm
Nathaniel Parker (Yui Mok/PA)
Nathaniel Parker (Yui Mok/PA)

The Last Duel star Nathaniel Parker has praised Jodie Comer for bringing “such pain straight to the screen” in her starring role.

Comer plays a 14th century French noblewoman in Sir Ridley Scott’s historical epic, who alleges she was raped by her husband’s best friend, while Parker plays her manipulative father Sir Robert de Thibouville.

Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges played by Matt Damon, challenges the alleged attacker played by Adam Driver to what was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

The Last Duel UK premiere – London
Jodie Comer on the red carpet (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking at the UK premiere in London, Parker, 59, told the PA news agency: “It is an incredibly important story. And some of the scenes shocked the hell out of me.

“I have seen some pretty graphic stuff – I have seen a lot of films. But Jodie being raped was horrifying.

“And that was from Adam’s point of view, when he didn’t think he was. So then you see it from her (point of view) and I could barely look.

“I thought she was magnificent actually, I have to say. It brought such pain straight to the screen.

The Last Duel UK premiere – London
Nathaniel Parker at the UK premiere of The Last Duel (Yui Mok/PA)

“And you saw the dilemma. You saw the modern dilemma that is still there, still happening all over the world and it was happening in the 1350s.”

He also quipped it was flattering to be cast as 28-year-old Comer’s father.

He said: “It was a privilege to play her dad for a start. The idea that, even with the long beard that I had, I could really be Jodie’s father, it was flattering to me I thought.

“She is a very concentrated actress. She doesn’t waver.”

The Last Duel is released on October 15.

