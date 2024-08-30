Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail

Edward Russell demanded photos and video from the officer posing as a 14-year-old girl - and was caught with two indecent images of children.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who was snared by a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl online has been spared jail.

Edward Russell, 27, demanded indecent photos and videos of the “girl” and others he met in a chat room for teenagers.

He was also found to be in possession of two indecent images – one showing a young teenager in an “erotic” pose and another featuring the sexual abuse of boy aged between three and five.

Russell appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted charges of sending indecent communications and possessing indecent images of children.

At a previous hearing, Inverness Sheriff Court was told how Russell also used WhatsApp to communicate indecently between September 13 2023 and September 21 2023.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Sara Matheson that this enabled police to trace his mobile number and he was arrested.

Indecent images found

Ms Hood said Russell’s phone was also seized and two indecent images were found.

He had also sent photographs of himself, private parts and sexual act.

Solicitor Grant Daglish said that Russell was a first offender and asked Sheriff Sara Matheson to consider alternatives to a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Matheson instead placed Russell, of Meadow Crescent, Elgin, on a community payback order with three years supervision and a requirement that he participate in the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

She also made him subject to an overnight curfew which would be monitored by electronic tag and placed him on the sex offenders register for three years.

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
