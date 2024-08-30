Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop

Sabedin Celaj, 36, has appeared in the dock over the "significant" seizure in the town's old WHSmith building.

By Ewan Cameron
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage

A 36-year-old has appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis farm worth nearly half a million pounds inside Buckie’s former WHSmith store.

Officers were called to the empty premises in the town’s East Church Street just before 7pm last night and spent most of today at the scene.

Police Scotland said the value of the cannabis totalled more than £490,000.

This afternoon Sabedin Celaj appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The main door of the building has been completely smashed. Image: Jasperimage

He faced three charges – producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and a breach of the Electricity Act 1989.

Celaj, of no fixed abode, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again within eight days.

Speaking after the seizure, Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver hit railings at Aberdeen roundabout, reversed, and drove into more railings
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
'Sorry, I'm off': Disqualified Nairn driver got stopped by police - then made a…
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
Two men arrested following disturbance in Elgin town centre
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
Ex-lawyer convicted of dark web plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
'This is how people die': Sheriff's warning to man guilty of brutal one-punch assault
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
Woman pushed child in buggy along A96 while drunk and then attacked mum
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail
The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could…