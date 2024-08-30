Crime & Courts Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop Sabedin Celaj, 36, has appeared in the dock over the "significant" seizure in the town's old WHSmith building. By Ewan Cameron August 30 2024, 5:21 pm August 30 2024, 5:21 pm Share Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6570336/man-in-court-after-490k-of-cannabis-found-in-empty-buckie-shop/ Copy Link The drugs were found inside the old WHSmith building in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage A 36-year-old has appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis farm worth nearly half a million pounds inside Buckie’s former WHSmith store. Officers were called to the empty premises in the town’s East Church Street just before 7pm last night and spent most of today at the scene. Police Scotland said the value of the cannabis totalled more than £490,000. This afternoon Sabedin Celaj appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the incident. The main door of the building has been completely smashed. Image: Jasperimage He faced three charges – producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and a breach of the Electricity Act 1989. Celaj, of no fixed abode, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again within eight days. Speaking after the seizure, Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland. “It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”