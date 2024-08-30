Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop

A 36-year-old has appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis farm worth nearly half a million pounds inside Buckie’s former WHSmith store.

Officers were called to the empty premises in the town’s East Church Street just before 7pm last night and spent most of today at the scene.

Police Scotland said the value of the cannabis totalled more than £490,000.

This afternoon Sabedin Celaj appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He faced three charges – producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and a breach of the Electricity Act 1989.

Celaj, of no fixed abode, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again within eight days.

Speaking after the seizure, Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”