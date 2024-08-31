Widow faces ‘agonising’ wait for justice three years after husband’s tragic death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Widow faces ‘agonising’ wait for justice three years after husband’s tragic death

Qualified diver Luka Budesa, 39, was removing shipwrecks off Stornoway when he was crushed to death - and his widow is still waiting for legal action to conclude.

By Dale Haslam
Luka Budesa and Gisela Gomez Suarez at their wedding ceremony in 2019. Supplied by Digby Brown
Luka Budesa and Gisela Gomez Suarez at their wedding ceremony in 2019. Supplied by Digby Brown

A grieving widow has spoken out on the anniversary of her husband’s death to urge prosecutors to make a key decision.

Luka Budesa was removing shipwrecks to make way for Stornoway’s new £49 million deep water port when he was struck on the head and crushed exactly three years ago today.

A safety body ruled in October 2022 that there were failings – and prosecutors received their report 16 months ago – but has yet to decide whether to bring charges.

Luka’s widow Gisela Gomez Suarez is still waiting for answers – and has urged the Crown Office to make swift progress.

Gisela, 38, wants to ensure that other divers get vital protection because anyone failing to keep them safe faces legal consequences.

She is also prevented from claiming a life insurance policy and taking civil action until the Crown Office announces charges or closes the case.

Gisela must depend on loved ones for financial support until then.

Widow’s first interview since devastating loss

In her first interview since Luka died, Gisela spoke of the devastation of losing her soul mate.

Luka, 39, is originally from Croatia and they became a couple in 2013.

Gisela Gomez Suarez and Luka Budesa had been together for eight years when Luka tragically died. Supplied by Digby Brown

They wed at a dream ceremony in 2019 and Luka frequently travelled across Europe as part of his work as a qualified diver.

On August 31 2021, Luka was working for a commercial diving company based in the Highlands.

As part of that work, he was helping Kirkwall-based Leask Marine remove objects off Stornoway for the deep water port project.

While working, a platform hit Luka on the head before crushing his chest and abdomen.

He died on his way to the hospital.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched a probe and reported its findings 10 months later.

The body issued Leask Marine with an improvement notice, ruling it had failed to “suitably and sufficiently” assess the risk for divers on the site.

Company’s failings during work

In the HSE’s notice, investigators said Leask Marine had “failed to plan, manage and monitor” the project while it was carried out by workers under its control.

This includes “particularly” failing to properly manage and monitor the dismantling by divers of a suspended wreck.

The HSE’s notice stated that, even when a company does not directly employ a worker, an assessment of their health and safety was still needed due to the connected work they were undertaking.

Leask Marine has since complied with the improvement notice.

It is understood the HSE provided the Crown Office with a report in April 2023.

But the Crown Office is still to decide on any charges.

Qualified diver Luka was killed in a workplace accident off Stornoway and his family are still waiting for justice. Supplied by Digby Brown

Gisela said: “When Luka died I lost my husband, my best friend, my chance to be a mum – and now I face losing our marital home.

“Luka was the main earner and his life insurance provider refuses to help until they get the evidence they need.

“But everything is held by prosecutors who refuse to release it, even though it could prevent me being homeless.”

‘What more do prosecutors need?’

Friends and colleagues of Luka raised more than £5,000 for his family in an online fundraiser – but that was two years ago and Gisela is in desperate need of an update on the case.

Gisela Gomez Suarez and Luka Budesa. Croatia. Supplied by Digby Brown

The widow said she has had to leave her home in Croatia and return to her native Spain for family support.

Gisela added: “The HSE confirmed Leask Marine breached three regulations that led to Luka’s death – what more does the Crown need to make a decision?

“It’s just anguish and trauma heaped on top of grief and loss – I don’t know how much more I can take.”

Gisela added: “A decision on whether to bring charges needs to be made.

“Prosecutors need to make a decision because almost two years to wait for answers (since the HSE ruling) is agonising.

‘Very stark impacts’

“The Crown needs to understand its work, and delays, have real consequences for people in the real world.”

Gisela is being represented by Scottish legal firm Digby Brown whose representative described the HSE’s findings as “damning”.

A Digby Brown spokesman added: “The loss of Luka was not just emotionally traumatising for Gisela – it had very stark impacts on her way of life and we will continue to support her accordingly as she seeks answers, justice and recognition.”

Luka Budesa, 39, of Croatia, died three years ago today. Supplied by Digby Brown

A Crown Office spokesman said: “We recognise that the time taken to date must be very difficult for the family of Luka Budeska.

“A report from the HSE is being considered and the detailed criminal investigation remains ongoing.

“This complex investigation is being conducted with the utmost thoroughness and any prosecutorial decision will be made after careful consideration of all the evidence and circumstances by a professional prosecutor, acting independently in the public interest.”

‘He was not operating under our direct control’

A Leask Marine spokesman said: “We are unable to comment further into an ongoing investigation.”

Previously, the firm’s management expressed their deepest sympathies to Luka’s family and friends and said they had worked with the HSE to revise its procedures.

The spokesman added: “Leask Marine have responded that Mr Budesa was an employee of a sub-contract business to Leask Marine and do not accept Mr Budesa was operating under their direct control, instruction, or supervision at the time of the incident.”

