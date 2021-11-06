Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Royal Court changes character name in play and admits ‘unconscious bias’

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 11:47 am
Royal Court (PA)
Royal Court (PA)

The Royal Court has apologised and changed the name of a character in a play, admitting it was “unconscious bias” that led to a Silicon Valley billionaire being named Hershel Fink.

The theatre said the character in new play Rare Earth Mettle by Al Smith is not Jewish and there is no reference to him being Jewish in the show.

However, the Royal Court said the naming of the character was an example of “unconscious bias” and it will be changed.

The show had come under fire for the apparently Jewish name of the character, who is the CEO of an electric car company and has been compared to Elon Musk.

A statement from the Royal Court said: “We are grateful to the members of the Jewish community who got in touch with the Royal Court to communicate the name of one of the characters in Rare Earth Mettle is antisemitic.

“For clarification, the character is not Jewish and there is no reference to being Jewish in the play.

“We acknowledge that this is an example of unconscious bias and we will reflect deeply on how this has happened in the coming days.

“We and the writer are deeply sorry for harm caused. In response to our learning the writer has changed the name, as of last night.”

Comedian David Baddiel, who had previously shared a number of critical tweets about the naming of the character, wrote on Twitter: “Apparently @royalcourt claim they didn’t realise “Hershel Fink” was a Jewish name.

“Hmm. Somehow it just sounded so right for a world conquering billionaire.

“I’ve written a play. Everything – particularly now and particularly about ethnicity – gets relentlessly discussed. Except as regards one ethnicity apparently.

“Anyway. To be fair @royalcourt have acknowledged their unconscious bias here and changed the name.

“It’s still a very instructive Jews Don’t Count episode.”

The play, directed by the Royal Court’s associate director Hamish Pirie, stars Arthur Darvill as the billionaire.

It is described as “a brutally comic exploration of risk, delusion and power”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal