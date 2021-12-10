Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Jamie Dornan says fan theories about Dakota Johnson relationship are ‘absurd’

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:02 am
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan (Ian West/PA)
Jamie Dornan says he has heard of “absurd fan theories” surrounding the Fifty Shades films, including that he and co-star Dakota Johnson have children together.

The Northern Irish actor, 39, played billionaire Christian Grey alongside Johnson, who starred as Anastasia Steele in the film trilogy adapted from author EL James’ steamy books.

The films have made more than a billion dollars at the box office and James’ first book in the series, Fifty Shades Of Grey, broke sales records following its release.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Dornan, who shares three daughters with his wife, singer-songwriter Amelia Warner, quipped that he already has enough children to deal with.

He said: “I’ve been lucky – my career so far, I’ve managed to have a pretty varied number of roles come my way.

“The 50 Shades thing in a way, there’s kind of nobody like him, a one-off unique world and experience, in a way you’re not going to play anyone like him again, which is probably a good thing.

“I think I’ll be dealing with that my whole life. A million jobs you think you’re changing people’s opinion, there’s people who are married to that idea of you as one thing.

“There’s a lot of absurd fan theories about that world and those characters and that Dakota Johnson and I have children together…

“I don’t know where we keep them. I’ve got three of my own kids to worry about.”

Irish premiere Belfast
Jamie Dornan with his wife Amelia Warner (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dornan also recalled living with fellow actor Eddie Redmayne early in their respective careers.

He said: “You’d like to think there’s no jealousy, but there’s always friendly competition.

“(We were) constantly going up for the same thing and preparing each other for auditions and saying, ‘Good luck, hope it goes well for you there’.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

