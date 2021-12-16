Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Chloe Bridges shares pictures of seaside wedding to Adam DeVine

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 2:41 am
Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges arriving at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, Los Angeles.
Chloe Bridges has posted a series of pictures of her seaside wedding to Adam DeVine, which took place in October.

The actress shared the snaps on Instagram, featuring the official wedding invites, beach setting and Pitch Perfect star DeVine.

Her post also showed the married couple’s first kiss at the ceremony, which took place on October 9 this year and was featured in fashion magazine Vogue.

Bridges captioned the photo: “The big day 10.9.21 thank you for featuring us @voguemagazine @ejtay.”

She had previously shared a selection of pictures of her and Devine at the welcome party the night before, adding: “Not pictured: Blake drinking beer out of a shoe and my mom beating me at flip cup.”

Bridges is known for her roles in the Disney channel movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and teen drama series Pretty Little Liars.

As well as the Pitch Perfect franchise, DeVine also appears in Comedy Central’s Workaholics and sitcom Modern Family.

