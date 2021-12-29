Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen celebrates ‘kind hearted’ husband John Legend on his birthday

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 12:47 pm
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met in 2007 (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen has wished “talented human being” and “kind hearted” husband John Legend a happy birthday.

Singer, songwriter, producer and The Voice judge Legend turned 43 on Tuesday and his wife – model and TV personality Teigen, 36 – celebrated the occasion by showcasing her love for him in an Instagram post.

The post featured a series of animated images of the couple joking around with each other, with Teigen wearing an embellished pink dress and Legend in a suit.

The post read: “Happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more.

“I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me!

“Anyhoo I love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posing for pictures.
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

The couple met on the set of Legend’s Stereo music video in 2007, in which Teigen played his love interest.

They began dating in 2011 and in December of that year, Legend proposed during a trip to the Maldives and they got married in 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple have two children –  Luna Simone Stephens, five, and Miles Theodore Stephens, three.

In 2020, the couple experienced the “greatest pain” when Teigen miscarried son Jack.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “And to the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”

Legend replied to his wife’s birthday post with: “I love you angel!”

Some famous faces who also wished Legend well on his birthday included actress Octavia Spencer and vegan chef Priyanka Naik.

