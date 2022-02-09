Spielberg remake of West Side Story sets date for Disney+ arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spielberg remake of West Side Story sets date for Disney+ arrival

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 3:35 pm
Steven Spielberg (PA)
Steven Spielberg (PA)

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story will arrive on Disney+ next month, it has been announced.

The musical adaptation will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday March 2 in most countries including the UK and US.

It will launch in Taiwan on March 9 and Japan on March 30.

The film has been in UK cinemas since December, after being delayed for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

A one-hour ABC special called Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is available on Disney+ now.

It features behind-the-scenes footage of the stars, director Spielberg and the late composer Stephen Sondheim in one of his final interviews.

On Tuesday, West Side Story secured seven Oscar nominations including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

And last week, the film earned five Bafta nods with DeBose again up for best supporting actress.

The feature also won three trophies during January’s low-key Golden Globes, which took place following a year in which the event faced heavy criticism over its lack of diversity.

