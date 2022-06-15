Top Gun: Maverick is biggest film of the year so far in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top Gun: Maverick is biggest film of the year so far in UK

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 1:17 pm
Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, has become the biggest film of the year so far in the UK after just three weeks on release, new figures show (Ian West/PA)
Top Gun: Maverick has become the biggest film of the year so far in the UK after just three weeks on release, new figures show.

The blockbuster action sequel, in which Tom Cruise reprises the role of US pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell nearly four decades since the original Top Gun, has now taken £50.1 million at the box office.

It is comfortably ahead of 2022’s other big-hitters Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which has grossed £41.5 million, and The Batman, which is on £40.8 million.

The speed with which Top Gun: Maverick has roared up the chart means it could end up as one of the highest-grossing films of recent years.

It is already the third most successful movie released in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only the James Bond film No Time To Die (£98.0 million) and comic book thriller Spider-Man: No Way Home (£96.3 million) have taken more money at the box office.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency from data published by the British Film Institute and Comscore.

They cover box office takings up to June 12 and include Ireland as well as the UK, as both are counted as one territory for the purposes of reporting.

Cruise has been absent from the big screen since 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which grossed a total of £24.4 million.

Top Gun: Maverick has already taken more than double that figure – and has been in cinemas for less than a month.

