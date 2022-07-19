Former Towie star launches new family reality series on OnlyFans TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Former Towie star launches new family reality series on OnlyFans TV

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:46 pm
Chloe Sims has announced she is set to star in a new reality show alongside her siblings on Only Fans TV (OFTV/PA)
Former star of The Only Way is Essex Chloe Sims has announced she is set to star in a new reality series with her family on OnlyFans TV.

The 40-year-old reality star departed the ITVBe show last week, having been a prominent member of the cast since 2011.

In a post on Instagram, Sims announced she would be embarking on a new reality venture alongside her siblings, writing: “ITS OFFICIAL.

“The Sims family finally have their own show and we are so excited to share the brand new concept exclusively on OFTV.

“Download the FREE streaming app via – IOS app store, android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV and Roku. @watchoftv.”

The post showed a striking image of Sims and her siblings: Frankie, 27, Demi, 25, Charlie and Charlie’s fiancee Georgia Shults, both 30.

The show, which features the working title House of Sims, will follow the family at home in Essex and on their travels to the US as they experience some major life developments.

Demi and Frankie followed in their sister’s footsteps by joining Towie in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but both recently left along with their sister.

The show will be available on OnlyFans TV, a streaming platform and app launched by the content subscription service – which allows users to earn money by positing photo and video content for their subscribers.

OnlyFans TV features free and original short and long-form video content from OnlyFans creators, accessible to their subscribers via their phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Speaking about her new venture, Sims said: “OFTV have given us the opportunity to follow our dreams, we are all so excited and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, which is our brand new show.

“As a family we have so much more to offer our viewers – watch this space, it’s going to huge!”

The new reality show will follow the lives of the Sims siblings as they spend time at home in Essex and across the pond in the US (OFTV/PA).

Among those leaving messages of congratulations under the announcement were current and former Towie cast members including Georgia Kousoulou, who wrote: “Woohoo so excited for you all,” along with an array of emojis.

James ‘Arg’ Argent added: “Congratulations guys,” while Lauren Pope wrote: “Yessss finally!”

Other famous faces sharing their delight included Rita Ora who commented: “They’re coming,” and former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagen who wrote: “Congratulations angel!!! This is insane.”

Only Fans’ CEO Ami Gan said: “We couldn’t be happier to be bringing Chloe, Demi, Frankie, Charlie, and Georgia to OnlyFans.

“We’re giving them true freedom of expression and control over their narrative with this OFTV production.

“Having gotten to know the Sims, we cant wait to see their show come to fruition. OnlyFans gives them a platform to grow their community of fans while sharing who they authentically are publicly on OFTV.”

The new show is currently in pre-production and is expected to launch in 2023.

