Home Entertainment

Idris Elba hails upcoming Luther film as ‘massive achievement’

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 1:08 pm
Idris Elba has discussed the upcoming Luther feature film (Des Willie/BBC/PA)
Idris Elba has discussed the upcoming Luther feature film (Des Willie/BBC/PA)

Idris Elba has said the upcoming Luther movie is a “massive achievement” for the cast and crew.

The Hollywood star also revealed the Netflix film version of his breakthrough BBC detective drama is close to completion.

Speaking on Capital Xtra, the 49-year-old reassured fans that the full-length feature stays true to its gritty roots.

The film will continue the story of haunted rogue Detective Chief Inspector John Luther following five critically acclaimed series on the BBC.

Elba said: “I feel like definitely the film is a massive achievement for all of us. We love the film. We’re still finishing it up now.

“I think the fans that are worried about, ‘Wow, now Luther is going to get Hollywood’ – I don’t think they need to worry about that.

“I think we have definitely paid attention to the core fans but we have also left room for people who don’t know Luther to kind of say, ‘Let me get involved’.

“I can’t wait for people to see it. I am so proud to see a Luther film. From 10 years of a TV show to now a film. It’s amazing for me.”

Luther
Ruth Wilson plays Alice Morgan in Luther (Des Willie/BBC/PA)

Series creator Neil Cross returned to write the film, while Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne reportedly directed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo plays a rival detective and Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, takes on the role of the villain.

The fifth series of Luther, which aired across four nights in January 2019, saw the return of the detective’s murderous sidekick Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson, after fans feared she was dead at the end of the fourth season.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

Elba also told Capital Xtra he hopes to work with Leonardo DiCaprio in the future, after meeting the star at a party, and would also like to make a film with fellow British actor Daniel Kaluuya based around “a story that’s central to the culture that we came from”.

