Drug-driver avoids jail after being caught twice in Elgin

An Elgin man with an “appalling” record has avoided jail after being caught driving whilst high on cocaine.

Paul Robertson was caught driving with four times the legal limit of the class A drug in his bloodstream in December last year.

The 37-year-old admitted driving his blue VW Polo on Springfield Road in Elgin whilst under the influence of cocaine – having been found to have 42mg per litre in his blood.

Robertson also admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence on December 12, 2023.

Two drug-driving offences

Appearing at Elgin Sheriff Court for sentencing, Robertson also admitted a further charge of drug-driving dating back to May 22 2023, where he was also found to have bald tyres, no insurance and 21mg of the drug per litre in his blood.

The court heard this offence took place on Elgin’s Pinefield Crescent.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court the circumstances of the May 22 crime, and began by detailing the depth of tread found on Robertson’s tyres, when Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov interrupted: “Bald tyres are the least of his worries right now.”

The tread was said to have been “less than 1.6mm”.

Mr Treanor continued to say Robertson was checked for cocaine by the mobile police patrol and arrested just after 10.30pm.

Previous convictions

Robertson’s defence solicitor Robert Cruikshank admitted his client’s previous record was “appalling” and said that a restriction of liberty order would be a “proper punishment” and avoiding jail was a “positive outcome”.

Sentencing Robertson for the May 2023 offence, Sheriff Pasportnikov banned him from driving for four years, endorsing his licence for the lack of insurance and admonishing him for having bald tyres.

Robertson was also placed under a restriction of liberty order with an electronic tag keeping him within his home address between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next six months.

Last Chance Saloon

Sentencing was deferred for the December 2023 offence, for a drug treatment assessment order to be carried out.

Sheriff Pasportnikov warned to Robertson: “This would be a direct alternative to custody and you are very much at the Last Chance Saloon.

“If you are found to be unsuitable for the order, then there will only be one outcome.”

Robertson was ordered to return to Elgin Sheriff Court on October 24.