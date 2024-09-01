Unpaid work for carer who drunkenly groped colleagues on night out

A care worker has been ordered to do unpaid work after sexually assaulting female colleagues during a drunken Christmas night out.

Robert Lungoci admitted groping and making sexual comments to three young women as they celebrated the festive season at nightspots throughout the city centre.

The 42-year-old repeatedly touched the women without their permission – slapping their backsides on several occasions.

His actions were witnessed by other colleagues, who expressed feeling ill at ease with the older man’s behaviour towards younger female members of staff.

Lungoci previously pled guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one charge of making comments about one woman’s breasts and asking a question that was intended to humiliate, distress or alarm for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

Sentence had been deferred for reports and Lungoci has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a first-offender, had worked in the care industry for around a decade before being sacked as a result of the offences.

‘Mr Lungoci has no recollection at all of the behaviour’

He explained Lungoci was not a regular drinking, having not drunk since the previous Christmas, but consumed it “to excess” on this occasion in early December 2023.

The solicitor went on: “Alcohol was consumed to such an extent Mr Lungoci has no recollection at all of the behaviour which cases him to be before the court.

“The first he knew of committing these offences was at work the following week when he was called into the manager’s office and was immediately suspended and thereafter his employment terminated.

“As a result of these offences, he no longer works in the care industry and it remains to be seen whether he will ever be able to do so.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt said Lungoci “deeply regrets” his conduct and is “disgusted and disappointed” in himself.

He added Lungoci had asked him to convey a public apology to everyone effected by his behaviour.

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair told Lungoci, of Holburn Street, Aberdeen: “You have now discovered you and alcohol do not mix.

“I am pleased to hear you have recognised that and taken steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Acknowledging the incident was “isolated”, the sheriff imposed six months of supervision, 120 hours of unpaid work and a year on the sex offenders register.

