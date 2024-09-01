Unpaid work for carer who drunkenly groped colleagues on night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for carer who drunkenly groped colleagues on night out

Robert Lungoci admitted groping and making sexual comments to three young women as they celebrated the festive season.

By David McPhee and Danny McKay
Robert Lungoci admitted sexually assaulting three former female colleagues on a Christmas night out in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Robert Lungoci admitted sexually assaulting three former female colleagues on a Christmas night out in Aberdeen.

A care worker has been ordered to do unpaid work after sexually assaulting female colleagues during a drunken Christmas night out.

Robert Lungoci admitted groping and making sexual comments to three young women as they celebrated the festive season at nightspots throughout the city centre.

The 42-year-old repeatedly touched the women without their permission – slapping their backsides on several occasions.

His actions were witnessed by other colleagues, who expressed feeling ill at ease with the older man’s behaviour towards younger female members of staff.

Lungoci previously pled guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one charge of making comments about one woman’s breasts and asking a question that was intended to humiliate, distress or alarm for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

Sentence had been deferred for reports and Lungoci has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a first-offender, had worked in the care industry for around a decade before being sacked as a result of the offences.

‘Mr Lungoci has no recollection at all of the behaviour’

He explained Lungoci was not a regular drinking, having not drunk since the previous Christmas, but consumed it “to excess” on this occasion in early December 2023.

The solicitor went on: “Alcohol was consumed to such an extent Mr Lungoci has no recollection at all of the behaviour which cases him to be before the court.

“The first he knew of committing these offences was at work the following week when he was called into the manager’s office and was immediately suspended and thereafter his employment terminated.

“As a result of these offences, he no longer works in the care industry and it remains to be seen whether he will ever be able to do so.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt said Lungoci “deeply regrets” his conduct and is “disgusted and disappointed” in himself.

He added Lungoci had asked him to convey a public apology to everyone effected by his behaviour.

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair told Lungoci, of Holburn Street, Aberdeen: “You have now discovered you and alcohol do not mix.

“I am pleased to hear you have recognised that and taken steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Acknowledging the incident was “isolated”, the sheriff imposed six months of supervision, 120 hours of unpaid work and a year on the sex offenders register.

