Foo Fighters to honour memory of Taylor Hawkins at special Wembley concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Foo Fighters to honour memory of Taylor Hawkins at special Wembley concert

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 2:47 am
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters who died this year (Yui Mok/PA)
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters who died this year (Yui Mok/PA)

Foo Fighters will pay tribute to their drummer Taylor Hawkins in a special concert alongside a star-studded line-up at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The event will be a celebration of the “monolithic talent and magnetic personality” of the late musician and the band’s first performance since the 50-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

Liam Gallagher, Queen guitarist Brian May and Nile Rodgers are among the musicians who will be performing at the concert.

A host of drummers from globally-renowned bands are also on the bill including Queen’s Roger Taylor, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and The Pretenders’ Martin Chambers.

Hawkins’ son Shane, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, pop star Kesha, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Luke Spiller of The Struts are also due to make appearances.

American comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will also deliver a special set on the night.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films and Creative, the full show will be available both live and streamed on Paramount+ and on MTV’s YouTube channel.

Funds from concert tickets and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family, who have helped organise the event.

Taylor Hawkins death
Foo Fighters (from left to right) Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett (PA)

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March, the band cancelled their upcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

The band went on to win all three awards they were nominated for at the 64th annual awards but did not attend.

The London show will be followed by a second concert on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with acts such as Alanis Morissette and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Welcome To Wrexham.
TV review: Warm-hearted Welcome To Wrexham will delight even non-football fans
Frieda Morrison at the final of this year's Doric Film Festival.
Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language
0
Will you hit the high notes or fall flat in our entertainment quiz.
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0
Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children” (Doug Peters/PA)
Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength
The cast of Dreamgirls dropped into the P&J for a chat. They are Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie and Nicole Raquel Dennis.
WATCH: Can West End stars Dreamgirls out-sing Aberdeen's seagulls?
0
Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival Programme Launch at BFI Southbank in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London Film Festival says free events ‘essential’ amid cost-of-living crisis
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters who died this year (Yui Mok/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0