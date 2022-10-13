Jamie Lee Curtis calls herself a ‘dot-connector’ as she cements her handprints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis calls herself a ‘dot-connector’ as she cements her handprints

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 3:00 am
Jamie Lee Curtis calls herself a ‘dot-connector’ as she cements her handprints (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jamie Lee Curtis calls herself a ‘dot-connector’ as she cements her handprints (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on how “a lot of beautiful dots were connecting” in her life, as she placed her handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The actress, 63, became emotional as she thanked her family and friends and said how “proud” she was to be part of their lives.

Curtis, whose career spans almost five decades, is known for her roles in Hollywood horror films and has seen her proclaimed as a “scream queen”.

Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint Ceremony
The actress, 63, became emotional as she thanked her family and friends and said how ‘proud’ she was to be part of their lives (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The hand and footprint ceremony on Wednesday comes ahead of the release of her latest horror film, Halloween Ends, which arrives in theatres on Friday.

In the film, she reprises the role of Laurie Strode, after first playing the role in 1978 at the age of 20.

The character of Laurie, conceived and written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, has become the defining role of Curtis’ expansive career.

Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis gets help putting her footprints in cement during a ceremony for her at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

She was joined for the event by fellow actors Melanie Griffith and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said “millions of people” would be inspired by her achievements.

In her own speech, Curtis hailed herself as a “dot-connector” and a “weapon of mass promotion”.

“Life is good. I have friends. I feel important in their lives,” she said.

Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Curtis poses with guest speakers Melanie Griffith, left, and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I’m connecting dots personally and professionally and philanthropically, starting to speak, starting to say what I think.”

She added: “Say what you mean, mean what you say. Don’t say it meanly, but mean what you say.”

Speaking about her horror career, she said: “Halloween (the film) changed my life. It gave me a career.

Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Curtis’s inscription in cement is pictured following the ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Obviously I followed with a few horror films  and managed to get out of those a lot of beautiful dots connecting.

“(But) it also gave me a creative life that I have been wanting since I was a young young girl.

“If I had a camera here and I took a picture of all this, all of those dots would add up to this moment here.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Curtis gets help pressing her hands in cement (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Becoming visibly emotional, she added: “I am proud to be the daughter of Janet Lee and Tony Curtis. I am proud to be the wife of Christopher (and) I’m so proud to be the parent of Annie and Ruby.

“And I’m really proud to be a friend to so many people who share everything with me.

“Good, bad, hard, soft, joyful, tragic. Because that’s the beautiful part of life. we’re here together, we’re supposed to help each other.

“Never give up. God bless you all.”

