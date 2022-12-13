Mary McCartney says mother’s presence is ‘scattered throughout’ Abbey Road doc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mary McCartney says mother’s presence is ‘scattered throughout’ Abbey Road doc

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 7:01 am
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary (Yui Mok/PA)

Mary McCartney said her late mother Linda helped inspire her documentary about Abbey Road Studios – and her presence is “scattered throughout” it.

The 53-year-old photographer and filmmaker, the daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul, has directed what is billed as the “first feature-length documentary” about the world famous studios.

If These Walls Could Sing features interviews with those at the centre of its long history, from Sir Elton John to Nile Rodgers of Chic and newcomer Celeste.

Linda died of breast cancer in 1998 aged 56 and Mary, who was often taken to the studios as a child, was inspired to work on the project by a photograph of her mother leading a pony across the nearby zebra crossing.

Speaking from Abbey Road’s Gatehouse studio, she told the PA news agency: “My mum is such an inspiration and I just love seeing her. She’s sort of scattered throughout the documentary. She loved the space here.

“Things that I hadn’t realised… something that’s not in the documentary but someone was saying… she would come and would sometimes be like, ‘Look, me and Paul are going out – could somebody babysit the kids?’ And that just shows how comfortable she was.

“When I started doing this project, people would take me aside and say, ‘We remember your mum coming here and she was so great with everyone’, and affection for her. So she’s definitely an inspiration for the documentary.”

Abbey Road studios documentary
Mary McCartney directed the feature-length documentary (Grace Guppy/PA)

Mary said she wanted to prove the studios are more than simply the Beatles.

The Fab Four recorded most of their music at the complex, which recently celebrated its 90th anniversary, but Pink Floyd, Fela Kuti, Kate Bush and Oasis have also worked there.

“People think it’s the Beatles but it’s so much more as well, and that’s what I wanted to show,” she said.

Mary stressed the wide range of genres recorded in the space, from classical to pop and soul.

She added: “It’s all encompassing and it’s a place where an artist can come and feel safe. You are just here to do the best you can do.

“The thing I’ve learned about recording studios is that you can come somewhere, you can close the doors, you can shut out the outside world and create. I think that’s why a lot of the music that comes out of here is so successful.”

On Monday night, the UK premiere of If These Walls Could Sing took place at Abbey Road, with numerous stars connected with the space in attendance.

The film will stream on Disney+ in the UK from January 6.

