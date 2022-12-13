Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford diagnosed with prostate cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford diagnosed with prostate cancer

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 11:37 am
Rage Against The Machine (Yui Mok/PA)
Rage Against The Machine (Yui Mok/PA)

Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 54-year-old musician told Spin magazine he had his prostate removed two months before the punk-rock band began their reunion tour in spring.

Only his bandmates and a small circle of friends were aware of his diagnosis.

He said: “Two months before the tour, I had surgery and my doctors said I wasn’t going to be ready. That was brutal.

“I would be on stage looking at my amp in tears. Then you just kind of turn around and suck it up.”

Commerford decided to make his diagnosis public after seeing Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor miss the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amid his own treatment for prostate cancer.

He added: “My life is sort of like that. There are a lot of people who have it.

“There are a lot of people who are like, ‘Where do you go?’ You can’t talk to a therapist. You can only really talk to someone who’s going through it.”

Duran Duran in Concert
Andy Taylor of Duran Duran (Andy Butterton/PA)

Commerford said his cancer was found after his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test results rose over 18 months until they reached a level which made it impossible for him to get life insurance.

However, he said he had recently received a six-month test which “came back at zero”.

In October, Rage Against The Machine cancelled their North American tour after frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg at a show.

“Because of Zack’s injury, we had planned these little video interstitials that came in between blocks of songs,” he said.

T in the Park festival 2008 – Scotland
Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine (Richard Scott/PA)

“We were meant to go on stage, play some songs, go off stage, and on to the interstitials for a few minutes. It was seamless.

“Then he got hurt and we couldn’t leave the stage. So during the interstitials, we’re just sitting there. That was surreal.

“I would sometimes sit down and try to not think about certain things. It was weird. I kept it to myself throughout the touring we did and it was brutal.”

The Los Angeles rap and metal outfit became infamous in the UK for their 2009 Christmas number one campaign for Killing In The Name.

