Hugh Jackman reflects on alleged behaviour on set of early X-Men films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Hugh Jackman reflects on alleged behaviour on set of early X-Men films

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 11:08 am
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)

Hugh Jackman has claimed there was behaviour on the set of the early X-Men movies “that would not happen now” but feels things have positively changed in the industry.

The Hollywood star, 54, played Wolverine in the superhero franchise, which was directed by Bryan Singer in its early instalments.

In 2020, Halle Berry claimed she had clashed with Singer on the set of the 2014 X-Men film, Days Of Future Past, telling Variety the director was “not the easiest dude to work with”.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle World Premiere – London
Halle Berry previously revealed she had clashed with Singer on the set of the 2014 X-Men film, Days Of Future Past (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with the Guardian, Australian actor Jackman reflected on his experience while filming the early X-Men movies, with the first one being released in 2000.

He said: “This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me.

“I think it’s fair to say that… there are some stories, you know. I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now.

“And I think that things have changed for the better.”

The actor added: “There’s way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalising, bullying, any oppressive behaviour.

“There’s zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that’s great.”

Filmmaker Singer has also faced sexual misconduct claims in recent years, which he has repeatedly and strongly denied.

In a statement to Deadline in 2019, he said such reports “rehashed claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention”.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Winter Ball
American film director Bryan Singer (Yui Mok/PA) .

Asked if the allegations had tainted how he sees the films, Jackman said it was a “really complicated question”, explaining: “There’s a lot of things at stake there.

“X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of.

“And there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked.”

He added: “But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that.

“I think it’s complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started.”

Jackman featured in a string of X-Men films and three stand-alone Wolverine movies, the last being 2017’s Logan.

After a few years away from the role, it has been confirmed he will reprise the character for Deadpool 3, which stars his close friend Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman insists he was not “tortured” by the idea of previously moving on from the character but said he agreed as he “just wanted to do it”, adding: “I get to punch the shit out of Ryan Reynolds every day.”

Representatives of Singer have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The A968 was left seriously damaged by landslides following snow thaw last month. Image: Shetland Council.
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened

Editor's Picks

Most Commented