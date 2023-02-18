Harry Styles designer Molly Goddard debuts London Fashion Week collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Harry Styles designer Molly Goddard debuts London Fashion Week collection

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 6:09 pm
Molly Goddard at London Fashion Week (Ben Broomfield/Handout/PA)
Molly Goddard at London Fashion Week (Ben Broomfield/Handout/PA)

Molly Goddard presented a much more wearable version of her style at London Fashion Week.

Goddard has made a name for herself with voluminous, tulle-heavy dresses, and her latest offering – shown in London – featured a more pared-back aesthetic.

A model on the catwalk at Molly Goddard's AW23 London Fashion Week show
Molly Goddard showcased a more wearable take on her tulle-heavy trademark style (Ben Broomfield/Handout/PA)

In the show notes, Goddard said she started work on this collection in the library of Central Saint Martins – the university she graduated from in 2012.

She said her inspiration for much of the collection was based on nostalgia, looking back at some of the pieces of clothing she owned as a child and teenager – including leopard print jeans and sporty knitwear.

In fact, knitwear was prominent throughout the collection, in muted tones with pops of coloured stripes.

A model on the Molly Goddard runway at AW23 London Fashion Week, wearing a long red tulle skirt with a patterned woollen jumper and grey jacket, carrying an oversized slouchy bag
Knitwear also featured in Molly Goddard’s AW23 London Fashion Week collection (Ben Broomfield/Handout/PA)

There was an emphasis on environmentally-friendly fashion too, with the show notes reading: “We looked through the MG archive — pulling out pieces that had worked, and pieces that hadn’t — restyling, reshaping, changing the fabric, refining.”

Goddard’s signature tulle was still present, but in a more subdued form. There were single-layered tulle dresses, as well as skirts with dedicated panels, making for a less maximalist approach.

While there were fewer big gowns than Goddard’s audience might be used to, there were still some dresses that could work for the red carpet.

A model on the runway at the Molly Goddard AW23 London Fashion Week show
Hints of gothic glam in Molly Goddard’s AW23 London Fashion Week collection (Ben Broomfield/Handout/PA)

Gothic glamour has emerged as a strong trend during awards season this year so far, and celebrities might find Goddard’s subtle black and navy dresses suit the look.

The designer’s first big pop culture moment came in 2019, when she dressed Jodie Comer’s character Villanelle in an extravagant pale pink gown for an episode of Killing Eve.

She made a further splash in 2022, when Harry Styles announced his new album, Harry’s House, in a head-to-toe Goddard look, made up of a white T-shirt with a Peter Pan collar, wide-legged jeans and ballet pumps.

