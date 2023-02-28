Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 6:56 pm
Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the stars nominated for top gongs at this year’s Olivier Theatre Awards.

Killing Eve’s Comer received a best actress nod for her critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie, while Mescal is up for best actor for his role in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire. Both are first-time nominees.

Leading the pack with nine nominations is My Neighbour Totoro, a new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film.

The Royal Shakespeare Company version of the production received nods in categories including best entertainment or comedy play, best director and best original score.

Its lead Mei Mac is nominated for best actress, but will face tough competition from Comer as well as Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Janet McTeer for Phaedra, and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.

In the male category, Mescal will go up against David Tennant for Good, Tom Hollander for Patriots, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge, which is set in Sheffield and premiered in the city in 2019 before transferring to London this year, is the most nominated musical with eight nods including best new musical and best director.

Graham Norton Show – London
David Tennant is nominated in the best actor category for his role in Good (Ian West/PA)

It was also recognised in the best actress in a musical category for its lead Faith Omole, who will compete against Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit.

The best actor in a musical category will see Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit, Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye and Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! go head to head.

Newly transferred to the West End after sell-out runs on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is one of the most nominated shows this year with seven nods, including best musical revival.

Following closely behind with six nominations each are A Streetcar Named Desire, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Band’s Visit, the musical adapted from the eponymous Israeli film.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Rose Ayling-Ellis is among the first-time nominees (Ian West/PA)

It is a big year for first-time acting nominations with 27 people receiving their first nod, including Comer, Mescal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Caroline Quentin, Sharon Small and Anjana Vasan.

Creative first-time nominees include fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for his self-titled Fashion Freak Show at the Roundhouse.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-chief executives of the Society of London Theatre and executive producers of the Olivier Awards, said: “We would like to congratulate all the nominees for the Olivier Awards with Mastercard 2023.

“It is incredible to see such a diverse range of people honoured for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

“We have no doubt this year’s event will be the ultimate celebration of theatre and are anticipating showstopping performances and an electric atmosphere.”

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham will host the Olivier Awards ceremony on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall.

