Loose Women launches Body Stories campaign with ‘powerful, joyful’ photo shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Loose Women launches Body Stories campaign with ‘powerful, joyful’ photo shoot

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 7:32 pm
Loose Women will be presenting Body Stories as part of International Women’s Day (Yolanda Y Liou/ITV/PA)
Loose Women will be presenting Body Stories as part of International Women’s Day (Yolanda Y Liou/ITV/PA)

Loose Women panellists including Dame Kelly Holmes, Judi Love and Gloria Hunniford will share their own stories as part of the ITV show’s Body Stories campaign for International Women’s Day.

The group, which also includes Carol McGiffin, Katie Piper and Sophie Morgan, have taken part in a photo shoot celebrating their various body shapes in a bid to help viewers feel represented and body confident.

Marking the annual celebration, a Loose Women special will air on Wednesday March 8 “continuing the campaign’s pledge to lead the conversation on the issues affecting women’s body confidence today”.

Taiwan-born photographer Yolanda Y Liou has captured the panellists dressed in a variety of pastel hues.

Her previous work, often exploring body image and confidence, has been shown in the National Portrait Gallery, and was shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize.

During the special, McGiffin will speak about living with breast cancer and undergoing a mastectomy, while Hunniford will discuss the need to see older women in the media and Love will speak about the importance of seeing different body types represented.

Disability campaigner Sophie Morgan will also share her story of body acceptance and how she has adapted to life with a disability.

Loose Women’s first Body Stories launched in 2017 with unedited pictures of the panellists, shot by singer and celebrity photographer Bryan Adams.

National Comedy Awards 2023 – London
Judi Love (Ian West/PA)

Since then, the campaign has tackled a range of topics, from photo editing to social media filters.

A Loose Women survey of 2,000 UK women over 18, conducted in February 2023, suggests six in 10 still do not think there is enough body diversity in the media.

Although almost half (42%) think representation has improved in the past five years, they agree there is still a long way to go.

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign was originally launched in 2017 to inspire and promote body confidence for all of our viewers.

“We are so proud that it is returning for International Women’s Day with a powerful, joyful shoot and an equally powerful message on the importance of celebrating and seeing body diversity.”

Photographer Liou said: “I feel really grateful to be part of creating this wonderful campaign, to celebrate all different body types.

“Working with these amazing women was such a joyful experience and whilst they all have very different stories, what they have in common is that they fully embrace who they are.

“The courage and energy of turning every obstacle into something glorious and the love of life that they share is truly inspirational.”

A campaign promo premiered on ITV1 on Tuesday evening with presenter and burns victims activist Piper heard saying: “Change doesn’t happen from one person, it happens from a group of people who have the same passion.”

Double-Olympic champion Dame Kelly adds: “For me it’s about being comfortable with who I am. We all deserve to live the life we want to live.”

The Loose Women Body Stories special airs on Wednesday March 8 at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Loose Women will be presenting Body Stories as part of International Women’s Day (Yolanda Y Liou/ITV/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

Concerns have been raised that funding for Big Noise Torry could be cut by the council tomorrow. Image: Sistema Scotland.
Community makes final plea to councillors to support Big Noise Torry ahead of budget…
portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented