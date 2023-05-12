Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain ‘back on his feet’ after surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain ‘back on his feet’ after surgery

By Press Association
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain said he is ‘back on his feet’ after surgery (Ian West/PA)
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain said he is 'back on his feet' after surgery (Ian West/PA)

Former Coronation Street actor Chris Fountain has said he is “back on his feet” after undergoing surgery following a mini-stroke last year.

The 35-year-old, who played Weatherfield’s Tommy Duckworth in the long-running soap, said he was still “aching and sore” and had been “really quite nervous” before the operation.

Last year, Fountain revealed he had suffered a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA) – known as a mini-stroke – after a blood clot lodged in his brain.

He told the Daily Mirror the incident had left him “speaking like a toddler” and he had spent five days in hospital in London.

A post on his Instagram story on Friday showed the actor walking slowly round a hospital in a medical gown.

“Yes guys, back on my feet. They’ve cleared me to walk a little bit,” he said.

“(My) groin is hurting a bit, just like sore and aching, but I’m glad to be out of bed because my legs were starting to go numb – what a day.”

He continued: “I have to be honest I was really quite nervous when I went into the anaesthetist’s room. It all became very real.

“But it was really nice when I started to go to sleep, it felt lovely.

TV Choice Awards – London
Chris Fountain revealed he had suffered a Transient Ischaemic Attack – known as a mini-stroke – after a blood clot lodged in his brain (Ian West/PA)

Fountain added that he had “some tests”, saying: “They came to do some echocardiograms just to check the device is in the right place and working and not leaking and all that.

“So far so good.”

Earlier he had posted updates for his fans to his Instagram story showing him arriving at the hospital with his mother, and immediately after the surgery where he said he felt “woozy”.

Speaking to the Mirror in October 2022, Fountain said he had broken down in tears when doctors informed him he had suffered a TIA.

After several days of tests at a specialist stroke unit at the Royal London Hospital, medics determined the actor had a hole in his heart which had caused the blood clot to travel to his brain, triggering the stroke.

