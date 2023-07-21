Actors gather in Leicester Square in solidarity with US striking actors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Actors gather in Leicester Square in solidarity with US striking actors

By Press Association
Simon Pegg and Brian Cox take part in a protest by members of the British actors union Equity in Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)
Famous actors including Succession’s Brian Cox and Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis have protested with British union Equity in Leicester Square in solidarity with striking US actors.

Rob Delaney, Simon Pegg, Jim Carter, Hayley Atwell, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton were among the famous faces who gathered in central London a week after the start of major industrial action by Equity’s sister union in America, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

Speaking after the rally, Serkis told the PA news agency it is wrong to use AI to undermine the work of actors.

The actor, who is a Sag-Aftra and Equity member, told PA: “I’m probably one of the most scanned actors on the planet for various different films, and projects.

“I would say I have probably been scanned more than anyone ever.

“I know that my image can be used, or my library of movements, can be used or my voice.

“(It) is wrong that that is easily accessed and used without remunerating the artist.”

Crowd gathered to hear from the famous actors (Ian West/PA)

Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, failed to negotiate new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Multiple Hollywood stars have been pictured on the picket lines, joining striking members of the Writers Guild of America, who began industrial action on May 2.

It is the first time since 1960 both unions have been on strike simultaneously and has caused major disruption to Hollywood productions, premieres, and conventions.

In Leicester Square, crowds heard speeches from Delaney and Cox as well as Equity General Secretaries Paul W Fleming and Lynda Rooke among others.

Protesters gathered to hear from the actors and carried signs saying “Leave AI to Sci-fi,” “Write to Strike” and “This Barbie’s last residual was $0.02”.

A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in the protest (Ian West/PA)

After the event, Cox told the PA news agency how drama-comedy Succession would have been “nonsense” had it not been for the team of writers.

Cox said: “The artificial intelligence thing is a major issue and it has to be nipped before it starts to grow even more.

“It has gotten to a standard now where people are getting avatars of themselves made in order to protect themselves in every aspect.”

Cox also told crowds: “I was on a programme the other night and I was given a list of things that artificial intelligence Brian Cox was going to say.

“Now the artificial intelligence Brian Cox was going to do animal impersonations.”

He added: “Nobody is exempt in this. If you do a performance, if you’re on a film, on a movie, on a TV show, that is where they’ll get you and that’s what we have to stop.”