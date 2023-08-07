Emerald Fennell film Saltburn to open BFI London Film Festival

The new film from Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell, Saltburn, will open the BFI London Film Festival.

Set in the mid-2000s, the movie stars Banshees Of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan as student Oliver Quick, who struggling to find his place at Oxford University, finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, played by Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.

Felix invites Oliver to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

A still from Saltburn (Amazon Studios/MGM)

Written, directed and produced by The Crown actress Fennell, who won an Oscar for her screenplay for Promising Young Woman, the film also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant and Carey Mulligan.

Keoghan was recently nominated for an Oscar for his turn in The Banshees Of Inisherin, while Elordi will soon be seen playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley film.

Saltburn will have an opening night gala premiere at the Royal Festival Hall on October 4.

There will also be screenings of the film around the UK.

Fennell, who can currently be seen as Midge in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, said: “I’m honoured that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

“It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London. It feels extra special that Saltburn, this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI.”

Barry Keoghan stars in Saltburn (Ian West/PA)

Kristy Matheson, director of the BFI London Film Festival, said: “As soon as the credits rolled on Saltburn it was clear we’d met our opening night film.

“Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell returns with an expertly crafted and exhilarating thrill ride of a film that showcases an enormous depth of UK talents in front of and behind the camera.

“With its exceptional performances, delicious plot twists and a soundtrack of early 21st century pop bangers, this hugely ambitious film immediately stole our hearts and we can’t wait to share it with audiences in London and across the UK this October.”

Saltburn will be released in UK cinemas on November 24.

The BFI London Film Festival will run from October 4 to October 15.