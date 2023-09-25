Bruce Willis’s wife says it is ‘hard to know’ if he is aware of his condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Willis’s wife says it is ‘hard to know’ if he is aware of his condition

By Press Association
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia (Ian West/PA)
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia (Ian West/PA)

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, has said that it is “hard to know” if the actor is fully aware of his condition – frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

His daughter Rumer Willis announced in a post to Instagram earlier in the year that the 68-year-old actor, known for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, had been diagnosed with the condition.

FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias which mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for such things as personality, behaviour, language and speech, according to Dementia UK.

Giving an update on her husband’s condition to NBC’s Today programme in the US, Emma said: “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family and that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls and when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Discussing what it was like to come to terms with his diagnosis, she said: “I think it was the blessing and the curse, to sort of finally understand what was happening, so that I can be into the acceptance of what is.

“It doesn’t make it any less painful, but… just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce just makes it a little bit easier.”

Asked if her husband knows what is going on and if his condition is something he is aware of, she said: “Hard to know, it’s hard to know.”

In March 2022, Rumer Willis had shared on Instagram that her father had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication abilities.

She provided an update in 2023 which explained he had received a “more specific” diagnosis of FTD.

In the post about aphasia from 2022, Rumer also revealed her father would be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”.