Home Entertainment

Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering in ‘unsettling confrontation’ with bikers

By Press Association
Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering has said he had an ‘unsettling confrontation’ with a group of bikers in LA (Minas Keukazian/Alamy/PA)
Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering has said he had an “unsettling confrontation” with a group of bikers which “escalated into a physical altercation”.

The 59-year-old actor said he was in his car with his daughter in Los Angeles when his vehicle was “approached aggressively” by a rider on a mini motorbike.

When he got out of the car to assess the damage, the situation escalated and there was a physical confrontation.

He wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car.

“This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

Ziering said the incident “highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behaviour.”

He continued: “We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behaviour and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

Video of the incident shared by TMZ shows the actor being punched in the face by a biker in a helmet, while others push and hit him before he is pursued across LA’s Hollywood Boulevard by the group.

 

Ziering is best known for his role as Steve Sanders in the US series Beverly Hills, 90210, which he played from 1990 to 2000.

He also starred as Fin Shepard in the Sharknado spoof film series from 2013 to 2018.

Ziering has two daughters, Mia Loren, 12, and Penna Mae, 10, with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.