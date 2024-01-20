Georgia Toffolo says she ‘might struggle to vote Conservative’ in next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Georgia Toffolo says she ‘might struggle to vote Conservative’ in next election

By Press Association
Georgia Toffolo has said she ‘might struggle to vote Conservative’ in a general election (Lucy North/PA)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Georgia Toffolo has said she “might struggle to vote Conservative” in the next general election.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, has reportedly been a member of the Tory Party since she was a teenager and formed an unlikely friendship with former prime minister Boris Johnson’s father Stanley when they were campmates in the jungle in 2017.

Speaking to The Mirror about the Conservative Party she said: “I think the government has really fallen short and I don’t think they have any chance of winning the next election.”

“For the first time, I might struggle to vote Conservative if I’m being really honest.”

She added: “I think they’ve been given a huge chance and a huge mandate by the country and I think they’ve really fallen short. So yeah, that’s my view.”

Asked whether she will still vote for the Conservatives in the next election, due to take place some time this year, she said: “Good question. I haven’t even thought about it yet.”

She added: “I sort of feel like everyone else, just a bit disappointed.

“I think they had a huge opportunity, and a lot of people put their faith in the party for the first time, and I don’t think they’ve made much of it.

“So to answer your question, I don’t know how I’ll vote.

The Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Georgia Toffolo arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I know that I will vote because I’ve written extensively about voter apathy amongst young people and I don’t think the solution to disengagement is not voting, but I don’t know how yet.”

When former health secretary Matt Hancock joined I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022 Toffolo told ITV’s This Morning she had “never been more embarrassed about the Conservative Party”.

The West Suffolk MP was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Reality star Toffolo has also appeared on E4 matchmaking series Celebs Go Dating.