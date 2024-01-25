Tom Hollander says he received Avengers bonus payslip meant for Tom Holland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Hollander says he received Avengers bonus payslip meant for Tom Holland

By Press Association
Tom Holland (Isabel Infantes/PA)
White Lotus star Tom Hollander has revealed he was once accidentally sent the payslip for Tom Holland’s seven-figure Avengers bonus.

Appearing on US talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 56-year-old British actor recounted how he has been often been mistaken for the 27-year-old Spider-Man star in “non-visual contexts”.

Hollander, who also appeared in Pirates Of The Caribbean and Pride And Prejudice, explained things got especially confusing when they shared an agent for a period.

“It’s been very difficult, because you know I was here first, but he’s enormously famous,” he told Meyers.

“I don’t actually get mistaken for him, but in non-visual contexts I get mistaken for him all the time.”

He recalled that the accounts staff of his agency made a particular blunder with their payslips on one occasion.

Explaining how he discovered the error, Hollander said he had been watching a friend in a theatre show who was being paid £300 a week.

He recalled: “I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for £30,000 or something which was going to get me through the next year or so, and I was thinking, ‘Well, this is marvellous, I’m very prosperous’.

“But my good friend Peter, who is doing this great play, and I’m going to go afterwards and see him and slightly patronise him and say how wonderful it was.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Zendaya and Tom Holland both starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Yui Mok/PA)

Hollander said he later checked his emails at the interval and saw one containing a payslip labelled “your first box office bonus for The Avengers”.

The actor told the host it was an “astonishing amount of money”.

He added: “And it was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.

“And it was more money than I’d ever… It was a seven-figure sum.”

“So my feeling of smugness that you remember I had in the first half, disappeared very quickly,” he added.

Holland has played Spider-Man in six Marvel Cinematic Universe films including two Avengers blockbusters – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The actor has also starred in three standalone Spider-Man films alongside his girlfriend, Euphoria star Zendaya.