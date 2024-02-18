Mstyslav Chernov: It is more important than ever to talk about Ukraine at Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mstyslav Chernov: It is more important than ever to talk about Ukraine at Baftas

By Press Association
Mstyslav Chernov in the press room after winning the Documentary award for 20 Days in Mariupol (Ian West/PA)
20 Days In Mariupol filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov said it is “more important than ever” for him to be talking about Ukraine at the Baftas.

Chernov, whose war documentary won the film not in the English language award, said: “Still I keep thinking about Ukraine, I keep thinking about what is happening there right now.

“And the only comfort to me, that I’m not filming out there… is that we give voice to Ukrainians.

“We keep reminding the world about what is happening right now.

“And another city just got occupied by Russia, it is more important than ever to be here and to keep talking about this.”

He added: “We have to make sure that we keep reminding everyone.”

“This is for the people of Mariupol they have saved our lives,” he said.

“They have helped us every step of the way. This film is about them and this is for them.”

The filmmaker added he was “grateful” they were nominated in a category that would make the film visible to people who might not usually watch documentaries.

The film tells the story of the 20 days Chernov spent with his colleagues from the Associated Press news agency in Mariupol after Russia began its war on Ukraine.