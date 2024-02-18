Mstyslav Chernov: It is more important than ever to talk about Ukraine at Baftas

20 Days In Mariupol filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov said it is “more important than ever” for him to be talking about Ukraine at the Baftas.

Chernov, whose war documentary won the film not in the English language award, said: “Still I keep thinking about Ukraine, I keep thinking about what is happening there right now.

“And the only comfort to me, that I’m not filming out there… is that we give voice to Ukrainians.

“We keep reminding the world about what is happening right now.

“And another city just got occupied by Russia, it is more important than ever to be here and to keep talking about this.”

He added: “We have to make sure that we keep reminding everyone.”

“This is for the people of Mariupol they have saved our lives,” he said.

“They have helped us every step of the way. This film is about them and this is for them.”

The filmmaker added he was “grateful” they were nominated in a category that would make the film visible to people who might not usually watch documentaries.

The film tells the story of the 20 days Chernov spent with his colleagues from the Associated Press news agency in Mariupol after Russia began its war on Ukraine.