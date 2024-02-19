Bafta taking stage invasion during Oppenheimer speech ‘very seriously’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bafta taking stage invasion during Oppenheimer speech ‘very seriously’

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy in the press room after winning the Best Leading Actor award for Oppenheimer during the Bafta Film Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Bafta has said it is taking a security breach “very seriously” after a social media prankster gatecrashed the final acceptance speech for best film award.

A man, believed to be a YouTuber, joined director Christopher Nolan and the Oppenheimer team on stage as they accepted the prestigious prize at the end of Sunday night’s ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Dressed in a black suit and tie, the gatecrasher stood beside actor Cillian Murphy as Nolan’s wife and producer Emma Thomas delivered a speech on behalf of the team.

Bafta said in a statement: “A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage – we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further.”

The man may have initially evaded suspicion as he walked on to the stage as Thomas encouraged the rest of the Oppenheimer cast to join them, saying: “Where are you? Come on, all of you.”

The epic biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, scored seven awards in total at the ceremony.

British filmmaker Nolan picked up the best director award, his first Bafta following previous nominations for Inception and Dunkirk.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas after winning the Best Film award for Oppenheimer
Irish star Murphy also landed his first Bafta for his titular role in the film while Robert Downey Jr won best supporting actor for his role as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission.

During his speech, Murphy told Nolan: “Thank you for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and time again.”

He said Oppenheimer was a “colossally knotty character”, adding: “We have a space to debate and interrogate and investigate that complexity and it’s a privilege to be a part of this community with you all.”

The award show, which was hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, secured an average audience of 3 million with the show reaching 3.8 million viewers at its peak.