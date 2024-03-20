James Corden to ‘test’ Motherland star in play as he makes London stage return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Corden to ‘test’ Motherland star in play as he makes London stage return

By Press Association
James Corden (Suzan Moore/PA)
James Corden (Suzan Moore/PA)

James Corden will make his return to the London stage in a new political drama later this year.

The British comedian and Tony-winning actor, 45, will be seen in The Constituent from June when the play makes its world premiere at the Old Vic Theatre.

Best known for Gavin & Stacey and as the ex-presenter of The Late Late Show With James Corden, he had earlier theatre success with Alan Bennett’s The History Boys before reprising his role in the 2006 film as Anthony “Tony” Timms.

The Motive and the Cue West End opening night
Anna Maxwell Martin (James Manning/PA)

In The Constituent, Corden is taking on the role of “man in crisis” opposite Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin as a hard-working MP, who sits on the opposition backbenches.

Her “ideals of public office are tested by the demands” of Corden’s character, an ex-serviceman whose life is in “free fall”, the production says.

The play is written by Joe Penhall, who wrote Sunny Afternoon – which won four Olivier Awards, and is directed by Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus.

Warchus said: “In a theatre once mainly renowned for classic revivals, I’m excited to present The Old Vic’s 25th world premiere since my tenure began in 2015 – this urgently topical new play from Joe Penhall set in a local MP’s constituency office.

“In a landscape of increasing threat, what place is there for empathy? Is an open door policy now dependent on stab vests?”

The Constituent is set to “deconstructs politics, panic alarms and the conflict between public service and personal safety”.

Also announced for the cast is Zachary Hart, who appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin and Masters Of The Air.

Penhall said: “I began writing this play four years ago, as I became fascinated and appalled by the growing antipathy towards elected politicians.

“But during lockdown it looked like theatre was done for, so when I showed a rough first draft to Matthew and he had such a confident vision for it, I was simultaneously thrilled and doubtful of our chances.

“It’s beyond exciting to be finally doing it and I feel utterly indebted to The Old Vic and everyone involved for getting us here.”

The Tomorrow Gala for The Old Vic
Matthew Warchus (Suzan Moore/PA)

Corden has also seen acclaim for his acting abilities when he starred in the National Theatre, West End and Broadway runs of the production of One Man, Two Guvnors.

The role earned him a best actor Tony Award in 2012 for his Broadway performance.

He was also nominated for an Olivier Award for the slapstick version of Carlo Goldoni’s 18th century comedy.

The Constituent is at The Old Vic from June 13 to August 10.