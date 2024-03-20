Rishi Sunak to address Tory MPs as rebels talk up potential replacements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak to address Tory MPs as rebels talk up potential replacements

By Press Association
Prime Minster Rishi Sunak will address backbench Tory MPs (Carl Recine/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will address his Conservative MPs as he looks to face down reported attempts to depose him.

Mr Sunak is expected on Wednesday to honour the tradition that a Conservative Party leader appear before the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs at the end of the parliamentary term.

Mr Sunak will on Wednesday undertake the last Prime Minister’s Questions before the House of Commons breaks for Easter.

Later on the same afternoon, Tory MPs will crowd into a committee room on the estate to hear what their leader has to say in a behind-closed-doors appearance.

With the governing party trailing heavily in the polls, mutinous rebels have talked up the prospect of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replacing Mr Sunak in Downing Street, should the Prime Minister face a no confidence vote before the general election.

Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt is being reportedly tipped as a unity candidate to replace Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Mordaunt, who has fought in previous leadership contests, told reporters on Tuesday she was “getting on with my job”.

According to polling conducted by Savanta and published by The Telegraph, Tory voters narrowly think Mr Sunak should lead the party into the election.

The study found that 45% of Tory voters think he should stay as leader, with 37% wanting a change.

Ms Mordaunt is reportedly being considered as a unity candidate who could be acceptable to both the Tory right and moderates if there is a last-ditch change in leaders before the election.

Asked if she supported the Prime Minister, she told reporters: “I’m getting on with my job and I recommend it.”

The Telegraph suggested security minister Tom Tugendhat has also been touted by right-wing MPs as a possible replacement for Mr Sunak.

Labour has an average poll lead of about 20 points, fuelling Tory unease in a general election year.

The Prime Minister expects to hold an election in the second half of 2024 and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appeared to indicate that October was the most likely month as he gave evidence to a House of Lords committee on Tuesday.

Speaking about departmental funding he said: “This particular spending review has to be complete before next April, when the next financial year starts.

“And of course if the general election is in October that will mean it’s very very tight and that is why we are thinking in advance about the most important element of that spending review which is the productivity element.”

Mr Sunak last week ruled out holding the Westminster election at the same time as May’s local contests.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey will launch his party’s local election campaign in Hertfordshire on Wednesday ahead of the local elections on May 2.