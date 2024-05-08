The Idea Of You’s Nicholas Galitzine: I feel like a cut of beef at a meat market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

The Idea Of You’s Nicholas Galitzine: I feel like a cut of beef at a meat market

By Press Association
Nicholas Galitzine stars in new romance film The Idea Of You (Ian West/PA)
British actor Nicholas Galitzine has said it “feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market” in conversations around new romance film The Idea Of You.

The Cinderella actor, 29, stars opposite Anne Hathaway in the steamy comedy about an age-gap romance between Hayes Campbell, the fictional lead singer of boy band August Moon, and a mother he meets at Coachella music festival.

The actor, from London, spoke to British GQ about how it makes him feel to embody a character who he described as “supposedly good-looking”.

“I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer,” he said.

“I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market.”

Galitzine said he feels this way both with regards to casting and people’s reaction to his work.

He added: “I think that (his looks) being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of.”

Galitzine also said it was important not to draw a direct parallel between his character and pop star Harry Styles.

The film is adapted from a novel by Robinne Lee, who previously said she was inspired by Styles when writing the book.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, she said Styles was “one of multiple people who went into creating Hayes Campbell.”

Much like Hayes, Styles, 30, used to be in a boy band and has been romantically linked to women who are older than him.

Galitzine said: “He’s an obvious comparison, knowing that the author was inspired by the fact that Harry seemed to be kind of in his own bracket as a young man dating an older woman.”

He added: “I think it’s very important that we don’t draw too much of a comparison to him because (Harry Styles) is a real person, within both the music industry and the film industry.

“I think we need to normalise (keeping them separate) as opposed to drawing a direct parallel to someone who already exists.”

Galitzine has starred in a number of other steamy romances including film Purple Hearts (2022), Red, White And Royal Blue (2023) and TV mini-series Mary And George (2024).

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now.