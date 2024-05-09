Rylan Clark: People have right to protest but Eurovision is about the music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rylan Clark: People have right to protest but Eurovision is about the music

By Press Association
Eurovision host Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)
Eurovision host Rylan Clark has said people have “the right” to take part in protests over Israel’s participation in the competition but the song contest is “just about the music.”

The TV presenter addressed the ongoing controversy over Eden Golan’s inclusion in the contest amid calls for the country to be excluded over the ongoing war in Gaza.

Clark, who is hosting the BBC’s coverage of the competition alongside Graham Norton and Scott Mills, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Malmo is doing an amazing job of hosting Eurovision.

“The climate in the world at the minute isn’t great and you know we’re not silly to not understand that there’s a lot going on in the world, but I think in the Eurovision bubble it’s a song contest, it’s all about the music and that’s what we’re here for.

“The city has done an amazing job, there’s a lot of demonstrations happening and people have got the right to do that and but it’s just about the music.”

Mills added: “It does feel a little different but it’s about the music and the joy that we have every single year at Eurovision.”

APTOPIX Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Dress Rehearsal
Singer Eden Golan of Israel (Martin Meissner/AP)

Golan, 20, will take part in the semi-final in Malmo, Sweden on Thursday with her emotional track Hurricane, which was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Thousands of people are expected at a pro-Palestinian march on Thursday, which the Swedish Police Authority said would cause “disturbance to traffic”.

There have been continued demonstrations in Sweden over Israel’s participation, and the week of Eurovision has already seen small gatherings in Malmo and at the Eurovision village when Austrian 2014 winner Conchita Wurst was on stage.