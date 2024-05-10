Jason Donovan returns to Rocky Horror role for UK Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Donovan returns to Rocky Horror role for UK Tour

By Press Association
Jason Donovan joins the UK tour for The Rocky Horror Show and reprises his role as Frank ‘N’ Furter (Daniel Boud/PA)
Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan has spoken about the sentimental value The Rocky Horror Show has for him after meeting his wife Angela in 1998 on the production.

Former Neighbours star Donovan, 55, will reprise the role of suspender-clad Frank ‘N’ Furter in the 2024-2025 UK tour of Richard O’Brien’s musical.

The show will hit the road from August this year, and the new West End production of The Rocky Horror show also includes a two-week run at London’s Dominion Theatre from September 6 2024.

Donovan, who has been playing the role in Sydney and Melbourne as the show celebrated 50 years, told the PA News Agency: “It’s also special for me because I met my wife on the show in 1998. She was working on the show.

Jason Donovan will reprise his role as Frank ‘N’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show tour in the UK from August this year (Daniel Boud/PA)

“So it has another very sort of sentimental value to me. I’m looking forward to bringing my interpretation of this production to the UK because that is where this show really feels like it’s in its home territory”.

O’Brien, who previously presented Channel 4’s The Crystal Maze, wrote the musical stage show The Rocky Horror Show in 1973, which was later adapted for the 1975 film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry.

He co-wrote the screenplay for the film and also starred on the big screen as Riff Raff.

The show, which premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in June 1973, follows Brad and his fiancee, Janet, as they happen across a gothic looking mansion after their car breaks down.

They meet the head of the house Dr Frank ‘N’ Furter, a self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from transexual Transylvania”, and the couple watch on as he creates a man called Rocky in his laboratory.

Donovan said the show “seems as fresh as it’s always been and still is relevant”, and said he loves the “eccentricity” of the character Frank ‘N’ Furter.

He added of the character: “I love its heart, I love the madness. I think the music carries you, it’s punctuated in the right way. And it just works for me.

“I always wanted to be the lead singer of a band and this is my moment. I’m in this band, this sort of crazy, alternate band, indie band, and it’s sort of, the shoes fit”.

The show is set to hit the road from August until next February (Rocky Horror Show/PA)

Donovan’s major break into stardom came when he landed a role as Scott Robinson alongside Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell in long-running Australian soap Neighbours, making his first appearance in 1986.

He has starred in a West End run of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and gained plaudits for his time playing the title role in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

He told PA: “I sort of came into musical theatre in a big blonde wig with a pair of white fluffy socks and a technicolour dreamcoat. In a way I was fit and right to play that part.

“But there are other things I am and I wanted to do. And Rocky Horror sort of tickled that sort of darker side of me and it’s a show that I never get bored of. I don’t get bored of the music, I don’t get bored of my time in the character.

“I’m not looking at the clock going, can’t wait for the second act to finish and I think that is unique.

“It’s a short show, too, you know, but it punctuates in the right, it has the right rhythms in it. And not many shows of this nature last with such a following, as Rocky Horror has”.

The show is set to hit the road from August 19 until February 1 2025.

Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.