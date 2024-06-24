Gracie Abrams on track to top albums chart after performing with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gracie Abrams on track to top albums chart after performing with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performed Us with Gracie Abrams on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift performed Us with Gracie Abrams on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Gracie Abrams is on course to top the UK albums chart for the first time in her career, after performing with Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

It comes after the US singer joined Swift on stage at the national stadium to perform Us, a duet between the two which features on Abrams’ second album The Secret Of Us, for the first time live.

Abrams’ second album is currently outselling Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which sits in second place, by two to one, the Official Charts Company said.

Taylor Swift performing at Wembley in a black outfit
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is currently in second place on the UK albums chart (Ian West/PA)

Introducing the rising star on stage, Swift told the audience on Sunday night: “If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points ’cause it’s only been out for like two days, it’s my friend Gracie’s.”

When writing the song, the pair accidentally started a small fire in Swift’s New York apartment by knocking over a candle.

Abrams shared the mildly dramatic moment on Instagram, which saw Swift pick up a fire extinguisher to stop the blaze.

Close To You, the second single from The Secret Of Us, was the 24-year-old’s first top 40 single, reaching 35 in the UK Singles Chart earlier this year.

The Californian singer, who is the daughter of Star Wars director JJ Abrams, saw her debut album, Good Riddance, reach number three in the albums chart in 2023.

The Mysterines performing
The Mysterines are set for a career-high third in the UK albums chart with their second album Afraid Of Tomorrows (James Speakman/PA)

Wirral-based indie band The Mysterines’ second album Afraid Of Tomorrows is currently third in the table, having also been released on Friday June 21. It comes after their first record, Reeling, reached ninth place in 2022.

Making up the rest of the top five is Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft in fourth and Charli XCX’s Brat in fifth.

Billie Eilish in a black outfit
Billie Eilish is currently fourth in the UK albums chart with Hit Me Hard and Soft (PA/Ian West)

Brat is on course to log a third consecutive week in the top five, which would be a career high for the Cambridge-born singer.

Elsewhere, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess is set to reach a new peak of eighth in the chart, and prog rockers Jethro Tull are on course for their 26th top 40 album with a deluxe reissue of 1978 live album, Bursting Out.