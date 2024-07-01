Dua Lipa sees post Glastonbury chart surge in battle with Imagine Dragons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dua Lipa sees post Glastonbury chart surge in battle with Imagine Dragons

By Press Association
Dua Lipa has seen a post-Glastonbury bounce in the UK Official Albums Chart (Yui Mok/PA)
Dua Lipa has seen a post-Glastonbury bounce in the UK Official Albums Chart (Yui Mok/PA)

Dua Lipa has seen a post-Glastonbury chart surge as she faces a battle with Imagine Dragons for this week’s UK number one album.

Lipa’s Radical Optimism, which was released on Friday May 3, has jumped 25 places in the UK Albums Chart following her Pyramid Stage headline set on Friday night.

It puts her less than 300 units behind the Las Vegas-based pop band’s Loom, which was released last Friday.

Imagine Dragons performing at Leeds Festival
Imagine Dragons are currently at number one in the UK Official Albums Chart (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The British-Kosovan pop star’s set saw her bring out Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, who produced her latest album, for a cover of his song The Less I Know The Better, and a performance of her song Houdini.

Following the performance, 2020’s Future Nostalgia is currently sitting in ninth place and her 2017 debut Dua Lipa is in 13th.

If Imagine Dragons’ Loom pips her to the top spot, it will be the group’s second number one album, after 2015’s Smoke & Mirrors.

The rest of the midweek top five is made up of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Charli XCX’s Brat.

Elsewhere, Camilla Cabello’s rebrand record C,XOXO is currently in seventh, and on course to become the singer’s third UK top 10 album.

Shania Twain performing on the Pyramid Stage
Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits are also set to return to the charts (Ben Birchall/PA)

Johnny Cash’s posthumous collection of unreleased tracks, Songwriter, is looking likely to debut at number 11.

While Beyonce’s former chart-topper, Cowboy Carter, is on track to re-enter the Top 40 this week at number 14, after a vinyl release.

Lipa is not the only one to see a Worthy Farm bounce, with Shania Twain seeing her Greatest Hits, which received a vinyl reissue last week, up to number 18, in what would be its first time in the top 40 since 2005.

Madness could re-enter the top 40 with their 2023 number one album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie, in 26th thanks to a new deluxe reissue.

And finally, Mexican rockers The Warning are on track to earn their first-ever UK Official Albums Chart placement, with their fourth record, Keep Me Fed, which is currently at 37.