Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault among couples at day seven of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault among couples at day seven of Wimbledon

By Press Association
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault in the royal box on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault in the royal box on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)

Hollywood star Salma Hayek and her French fashion mogul husband Francois-Henri Pinault were among the power couples in attendance at day seven of Wimbledon.

Mexican-American actress Hayek donned a dark knit blazer over a striped top while her partner wore a beige suit as they watched the action on Centre Court from the royal box on Sunday.

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan and her husband, former rugby union player Kenny Logan, were also among those spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south London.

Gabby Logan and husband Kenny Logan at Wimbledon
Gabby and Kenny Logan arrive on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Welsh TV and radio presenter Gabby opted for a white long dress with a purple floral pattern for the occasion, while Kenny stuck to the beige suit trend.

The couple were spotted chatting to The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman and his wife, actress Ingrid Oliver.

Osman wore a navy suit paired with a burgundy tie for the tournament and Oliver dressed in a cream trouser suit.

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver in the royal box
Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver in the royal box on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Centre Court saw plenty of action on Sunday as usual with reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz kicking off the proceedings by defeating Frenchman Ugo Humbert and securing himself a place in the quarter-finals.

Next up was 21-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu whose Wimbledon hopes were dashed after she was beaten by New Zealander Lulu Sun.

Coco Gauff also missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals again after she was beaten in straight sets by fellow American Emma Navarro.

Meanwhile, play had to be suspended for around two hours on outdoor courts because of a heavy and thundery downpour.

Play was able to go ahead uninterrupted on Centre Court and Court 1 thanks to the retractable roofs being closed from the start of the tournament’s seventh day.