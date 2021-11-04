Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele offers fans glimpse behind the scenes of Easy On Me music video

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 10:53 pm
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele has offered fans a look behind the scenes of the music video for Easy On Me.

The singer’s comeback single topped the UK singles chart last month after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times.

Its video saw the Grammy and Brit Award winner insert a cassette into a car stereo and drive down a country lane while pieces of music sheet paper fly out of the windows of her car.

Now the 33-year-old has shared a series of clips taken during the filming process, captioning the post: “It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video.”

One sees Adele failing to correctly insert the cassette into her car stereo, while in another she struggles to keep a straight face during a moody static shot.

In one clip, the singer bursts into laughter after a piece of sheet music flies into her face.

A large red overcoat that repeatedly gets caught also prompts Adele to swear loudly.

Adele releases new music
The cover artwork from Adele’s next album, 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Her new album 30 will arrive on November 19 for what is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

It is the follow-up to 2015’s 25 and Adele previously said it reflects a tumultuous period of her life which included her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

She will star in a primetime special concert filmed at the London Palladium, An Audience With Adele, as part of the launch.

The special will on ITV on November 21.

