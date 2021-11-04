Adele offers fans glimpse behind the scenes of Easy On Me music video

Adele has offered fans a look behind the scenes of the music video for Easy On Me.

The singer’s comeback single topped the UK singles chart last month after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times.

Its video saw the Grammy and Brit Award winner insert a cassette into a car stereo and drive down a country lane while pieces of music sheet paper fly out of the windows of her car.

It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UFVNcChgX6 — Adele (@Adele) November 4, 2021

Now the 33-year-old has shared a series of clips taken during the filming process, captioning the post: “It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video.”

One sees Adele failing to correctly insert the cassette into her car stereo, while in another she struggles to keep a straight face during a moody static shot.

In one clip, the singer bursts into laughter after a piece of sheet music flies into her face.

A large red overcoat that repeatedly gets caught also prompts Adele to swear loudly.

The cover artwork from Adele’s next album, 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Her new album 30 will arrive on November 19 for what is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

It is the follow-up to 2015’s 25 and Adele previously said it reflects a tumultuous period of her life which included her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

She will star in a primetime special concert filmed at the London Palladium, An Audience With Adele, as part of the launch.

The special will on ITV on November 21.