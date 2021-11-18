Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Mariah Carey glitters in trailer for Christmas special

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 8:06 pm
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her European tour at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her European tour at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” says Mariah Carey in the trailer for her forthcoming Christmas special.

The pop superstar, 52, has partnered with Apple TV+ for a second year to release a festive concert, this time titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Guests include US gospel singer Kirk Franklin, pop star Khalid and presenter Zane Lowe.

The teaser trailer shows Carey singing her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, backed by a troupe of dancers wearing glittering jackets, top hats and bow ties.

Viewers are also treated to snippets of her singing standards such as Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Darlene Love.

Christmas 2020 saw All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reach number one in the UK – 26 years after its release.

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day, but reached the top spot following a close battle with Last Christmas by Wham!

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues launches on Apple TV+ on December 3.

